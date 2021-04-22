DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $851,866.90

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $851,866.90 and approximately $5,765.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00023550 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00023457 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007407 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

