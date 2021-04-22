Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DCT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 362,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,932. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -386.00. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $222,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,328,644.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,668,433 shares of company stock valued at $299,972,590 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,438,000 after purchasing an additional 710,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.