Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Market Cap Reaches $31.93 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $31.93 million and approximately $996,915.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00064901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.00 or 0.00281835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004492 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.12 or 0.01017127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.97 or 0.00689312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,147.33 or 1.01209514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.