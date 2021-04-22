DuckDaoDime Achieves Market Cap of $61.53 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $61.53 million and $1.38 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $59.39 or 0.00108826 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.69 or 0.00274300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.50 or 0.01041749 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.51 or 0.00697270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,350.50 or 0.99594475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,414 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,053 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

