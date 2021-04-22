Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Duke Realty posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 55,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,808. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

