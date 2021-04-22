Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 122,673 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Duke Realty by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Duke Realty by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Duke Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $4,156,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.