Dynamite (DYNMT) Achieves Market Cap of $170,426.69

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000896 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $170,426.69 and $259,481.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00077867 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003411 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 790,044 coins and its circulating supply is 369,207 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.