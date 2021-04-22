E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.9% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $260.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $169.39 and a 12 month high of $261.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.02.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

