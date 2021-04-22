Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

EGBN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.66. 110,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGBN shares. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

