Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $14.61 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.8% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 546,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,778,000 after acquiring an additional 74,458 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

NYSE HD opened at $325.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.14 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.10 and a 200-day moving average of $279.43. The company has a market cap of $350.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

