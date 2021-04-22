Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 7,549 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $150.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.59 and a 200 day moving average of $130.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.