EagleX Price Reaches $0.0005 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, EagleX has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. EagleX has a market cap of $18,155.10 and $591.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EagleX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00063870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.66 or 0.00271325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $570.40 or 0.01055275 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.37 or 0.00663014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,352.54 or 1.00555473 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

EagleX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EagleX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EagleX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.