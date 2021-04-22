East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EWBC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,444. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

