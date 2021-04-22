East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Gap Down to $74.05

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.05, but opened at $71.20. East West Bancorp shares last traded at $74.46, with a volume of 5,659 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.