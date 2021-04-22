Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. On average, analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EBC opened at $20.15 on Thursday. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EBC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

