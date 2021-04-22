Eastman Chemical (EMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2021

Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2021 After-Hours guidance at 7.38-8.00 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EMN opened at $114.35 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $119.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

