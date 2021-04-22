Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Bought by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 129.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,471 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 502,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 172,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,253,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 93,904 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period.

NYSE EFT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.12. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,103. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

