eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,106 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 25,281 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $61.78 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

