ebirah 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,589.00 (EBRH)

ebirah (CURRENCY:EBRH) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. ebirah has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $2,589.00 worth of ebirah was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ebirah coin can now be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00006296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ebirah has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00057260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.01 or 0.00271143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003491 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,463.55 or 1.00078308 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.90 or 0.00944665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.43 or 0.00601792 BTC.

ebirah Coin Profile

ebirah’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 425,000 coins. ebirah’s official Twitter account is @EbirahOfficial

Buying and Selling ebirah

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ebirah directly using US dollars.

