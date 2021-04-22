Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (LON:EGL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.65

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (LON:EGL) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON EGL traded up GBX 3.72 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 189.72 ($2.48). 148,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,518. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 181.80. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.48 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 209 ($2.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £190.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,867.20.

About Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

