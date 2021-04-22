EDC Blockchain Market Cap Tops $1.15 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $300,356.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,145.31 or 1.00133252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00037721 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00012192 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00141080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000971 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001881 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.