Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 316.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

EPC stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $41.72.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

