Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of Editas Medicine worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Editas Medicine by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,897,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 965.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 91,908 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

