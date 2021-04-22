Edmp Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edmp Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 4.6% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $189,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $453.44. 37,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,751. The stock has a market cap of $185.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.74 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

