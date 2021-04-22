EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Trading 1.7% Higher

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. 9,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 16,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88.

