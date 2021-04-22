Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $319,921.60 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,049,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,851. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.7% during the first quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 191,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 56,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.