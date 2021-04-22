Edwards Lifesciences (EW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW):

4/21/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $96.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $94.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $95.24 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $538,988.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,939.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $672,127.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 371,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after acquiring an additional 124,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

