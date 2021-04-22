Effect.AI (EFX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.07 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0677 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Effect.AI has a market cap of $17.07 million and $80,167.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00047166 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.58 or 0.00319794 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00023492 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

