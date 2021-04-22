EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) rose 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.77. Approximately 15,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,685,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.88.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter worth $917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in EHang in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

