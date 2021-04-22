eHealth (EHTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.31 million. On average, analysts expect eHealth to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02. eHealth has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist decreased their target price on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

