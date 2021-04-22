Einsteinium 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $62,508.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $99.42 million and $62,508.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,539,494 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

