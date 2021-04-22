Eldorado Gold (EGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of EGO stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.