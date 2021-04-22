Eldorado Gold (EGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of EGO stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.
