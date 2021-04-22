Electric Vehicle Zone Market Cap Reaches $29.83 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $29.83 million and approximately $57,339.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for $0.0674 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 44.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.77 or 0.00282788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004177 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00026669 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.89 or 0.00990110 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.36 or 0.00686592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,063.57 or 1.00309908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.