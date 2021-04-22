Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,432 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.35. 46,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,649. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,710 shares of company stock worth $16,346,419. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

