Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.27. 156,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,649. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,710 shares of company stock worth $16,346,419. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after buying an additional 332,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $448,155,000 after buying an additional 467,365 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

