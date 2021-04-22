Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $170.00 at KeyCorp

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the game software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s current price.

EA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.76. 4,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,649. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day moving average is $134.55.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,419. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after acquiring an additional 332,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $448,155,000 after acquiring an additional 467,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.