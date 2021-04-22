Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.27.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.
Shares of LLY stock opened at $190.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.98. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
