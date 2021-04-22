Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $190.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.98. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

