Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.52. 45,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150,456. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

