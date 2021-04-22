Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Holdings Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,340 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Ellington Financial worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $779.32 million, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

EFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

