ELYSIA (EL) Trading 36.6% Lower This Week

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $47.67 million and approximately $465,852.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,477,172 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,445,190 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

