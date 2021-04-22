Elysian Hits Market Capitalization of $343,563.08 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $343,563.08 and approximately $772,849.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00065988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00017828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00091975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.00684171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.10 or 0.07729233 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00045947 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.