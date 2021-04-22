eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.29

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $2.65. eMagin shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 906,988 shares traded.

EMAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get eMagin alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.20 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.82.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $556,232.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,283,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,287.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Braddom sold 96,500 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $386,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,592.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,042,878 shares of company stock worth $10,756,486. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eMagin by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.