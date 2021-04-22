Embraer (ERJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Embraer to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ERJ opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Get Embraer alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.