Emerald Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.4% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,835,246. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $208.33 and a 12 month high of $342.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

