Emerald Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 271,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after buying an additional 76,209 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 100,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.93. 57,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,782. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $75.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.52.

