Emerald Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 218.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.14. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

