Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases 5,134 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,858. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.49. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $83.56.

