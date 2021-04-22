Emerald Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 224,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $418.19. The stock had a trading volume of 309,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,850. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $419.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.