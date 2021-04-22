Emerald Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Emerald Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 1.0% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after buying an additional 190,779 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $72,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.90. 193,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,068,838. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

