Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 39,468 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Emerald Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.7% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,320,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after buying an additional 288,748 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,376,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,831,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 321,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after buying an additional 239,156 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.53. 12,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,678. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $62.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

